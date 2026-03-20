Burke County parents voice concerns over possible school merger

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Schools have proposed a school merger that, they say, will save hundreds of thousands of dollars. But some parents told Channel 9 that they have concerns.

The school district is $4 million short for next year’s budget. To help, the district has proposed merging Draughn High School with Hallyburton Academy.

Both schools will maintain their individual identities, according to the district. They would each keep their names and principals.

The plan includes moving Hallyburton into one wing of Draughn High School.

Hallyburton Academy is an alternative school. Fifty percent of its students are there because they fell behind in their classes and were not on track to graduate. Others have behavioral issues and may have violated a school policy.

Parents are holding a meeting at a church this weekend to discuss the merger before the school board meets on Monday. Some told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they have safety concerns.

“There is parents that are concerned,” one parent said. “And they have every right to be concerned. And then you go and put them right back into the public schools which they were removed from.”

The district said that Hallyburton students will enter and exit from different doors than the Draughn students, and they will have different start and end times.

Officials said a majority of alternative schools in NC follow this model of a school within a school.

Tune in to Channel 9 at 5 p.m. to hear why some parents think the merger could be an effective cost-saving measure.

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