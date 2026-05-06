Cheerwine buys former packaging plant near headquarters for expansion

SALISBURY, N.C. — Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling Co. is growing its presence in Salisbury after recently acquiring a warehouse near its headquarters.

The Salisbury-based soft-drink company, owned by Carolina Beverage Corp., purchased the 18.6-acre site at 1302 N. Salisbury Ave. for $7 million on April 28, Rowan County real estate records show. The seller was North Carolina Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based entity tied to Steve Horvath and Rob Carter of Berkeley Capital Advisors.

Terry Brennan of Trinity Partners brokered the sale for North Carolina Capital Partners, and Cheerwine represented itself in the acquisition.

Cheerwine is an iconic regional brand. The cherry-flavored soft drink was launched in 1917 in Salisbury.

“The sellers were genuinely excited to see a homegrown Rowan County employer not only stay in the county but expand here,” Brennan said. ”Cheerwine has big growth plans for the area, and this facility positions them well to execute on that vision.”

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group