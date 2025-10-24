Burke County releases new tool to connect lost pets with families

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County Animal Resource Center has launched an interactive GIS map to help reunite lost and found pets with their families in Morganton.

The new tool aims to reduce shelter intake and increase the number of pet reunions by allowing real-time reporting of lost and found animals.

The online map provides a centralized location for all lost and found pet reports in Burke County, making it easier for pet owners and good Samaritans to connect, officials said.

Stray animals brought to the shelter are also displayed on the map.

“We know that most lost pets don’t need a shelter—they just need help finding their way home,” said Kaitlin Settlemyre, Director of Burke County Animal Resource Center. “This map is a great step toward keeping pets with their people and out of the shelter.”

In addition to the new mapping tool, Burke County Animal Services plans to install a public microchip scanning station by mid-November, officials said. The self-service station will allow residents to scan found pets for microchips and quickly identify owners.

The Burke County Animal Resource Center said it encourages residents to spread the word about the new tool.

Access the resource here.

