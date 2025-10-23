County breaks ground on Eastland Park in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation broke ground on a new park for families to enjoy in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

The Eastland Park will be located at the former site of the Eastland Mall.

The site sat empty for more than a decade as leaders debated how to bring it back to life, but now that vision is finally taking shape. Leaders say this park will deliver on years of promises to East Charlotte.

The Eastland Park is part of the larger Eastland Yards Redevelopment Plan, transforming the former mall property into a vibrant community hub. The park will feature a playground, splash pad, amphitheater, walking trails, and more designed to honor the area’s history.

It’s the latest addition to a plan that includes mixed-use housing, retail, restaurants, and a new sports complex.

City leaders have committed tens of millions of dollar to redevelop the property and say Thursday’s groundbreaking marks a turning point, bringing new energy and opportunity to east Charlotte.

“This four-and-a-half-acre park will not only resuscitate this area, it will serve as an oasis for generations to come,” Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners Chair, Mark Jerrell, said. “Eastland Park will be a space of wellness, pride, social connection, and well-being.”

Park construction is already underway and expected to be completed by spring 2027, turning a once-vacant site into a new centerpiece for the east Charlotte community.

VIDEO: Renderings reveal future of Eastland Yards Park

