Burke County woman searches for answers after husband arrested at job site by CBP

A woman in Burke County is searching for answers after she says her husband was detained by Border Patrol despite not having a criminal record and for only being at his job site at the wrong time.

Surveillance video from Wednesday shows Jorge Flores’ last moments before being detained. The video shows Border Patrol pull up to his job site in Burke County and quickly cuff and arrest him.

“Two cars stopped, four people got out and came at him,” Flores’ wife said. “It happened quickly. They didn’t let anyone show any documents.”

Jorge’s wife Leibi spoke to WSOC’s partners at Telemundo Charlotte. She is a U.S. citizen but says her husband is not. She says he has no criminal record and did not suspect he would be taken into custody while at work trying to build a house.

“He had a clean record, owed nothing and had always been a hardworking man going straight from work to home,” she said.

Flores is one of more than 370 people caught up in Operation Charlotte’s Web. DHS hasn’t released the vast majority of their names or their backgrounds. It’s unclear when and if that will ever change.

For now, Flores’ wife is trying her best to get answers. She says she doesn’t know where her husband was taken and she is having a hard time explaining this to their 2 and 12 year old children

“It’s something that’s hard to process to be able to talk about it,” she said.

