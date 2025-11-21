CHARLOTTE — The Department of Homeland Security’s “Charlotte’s Web” operation resulted in 370 arrests over five days, according to the latest numbers from the agency.

The operation took place in Charlotte and involved federal law enforcement actions aimed at addressing criminal activities in the area. Despite local reports suggesting otherwise, DHS maintains that the operation will continue into the future.

Jason Houser, a former Chief of Staff for ICE during the Biden administration, criticized the operation, stating that it did more harm than good.

He argued that the real criminals are engaged in human smuggling and drug trafficking at the border, not those going about everyday activities in central North Carolina.

In contrast, the North Carolina GOP supports the operation, viewing it as an important step after years of tension between federal authorities and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

“We applaud our federal law enforcement actions in Charlotte,” said Jason Simmons, NCGOP chairman.

The operation has sparked debate among local and federal officials.

While DHS claims the operation will continue, there is uncertainty about the backgrounds of those arrested and the specific impact of the operation.

Local law enforcement previously indicated that Border Patrol had left Charlotte, but DHS refutes this claim, insisting that federal efforts are ongoing.

The operation comes after years of clashes between federal authorities and local law enforcement, particularly with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, who has been criticized by the North Carolina GOP for his refusal to cooperate with federal detainers.

The “Charlotte’s Web” operation has highlighted differing perspectives on immigration enforcement in North Carolina, with federal authorities and local officials at odds over its execution and impact.

As DHS continues its efforts, the debate over the operation’s effectiveness and necessity remains a contentious issue.

