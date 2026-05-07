Burn ban lifted in 19 NC counties as fire danger improves

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Forest Service has lifted an open burning ban for 19 counties, effective 8 a.m. Friday. The counties affected are Alamance, Anson, Cabarrus, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stanly, Stokes and Union.

This lifting comes after the statewide ban was initially implemented on March 28 due to hazardous forest fire conditions. A separate group of 81 other counties had their burn bans lifted on May 3.

The lifting of the state’s burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. The local fire marshal maintains the authority to issue or lift a burn ban for fires in these specific areas.

Individuals are advised to continue practicing responsible and safe burning methods, especially during peak wildfire season and to consult with their North Carolina Forest Service county ranger for guidance.

State-issued burn ban lifted for all North Carolina counties as fire danger moderates following recent rainfall

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler noted that recent precipitation has improved fire danger in the western Piedmont, Triad and foothills areas.

However, he emphasized that drought recovery is an ongoing process.

“With the additional precipitation received this week, fire danger has improved for the western Piedmont, Triad and foothills,” Troxler said. “Still, we have a long way to go with drought recovery. While drought alone isn’t a hazardous forest fire condition, it can be a stressor that contributes to fires burning longer, more intensely and being more difficult to control. Responsible, safe burning is critical all the time but especially during peak wildfire season. Pay attention to weather conditions and check fire danger before burning. Get a valid burn permit. Have a water source, shovel, rake and phone nearby. Stay with your fire until it is completely out and cold to the touch. Your North Carolina Forest Service county ranger is there to help you know when and how to burn safely and in accordance with the law. Lean on those county rangers for that guidance.”

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