Burn Boot Camp teams up with Olympic medalist

CHARLOTTE — A fast-growing fitness company in Charlotte has teamed up with an Olympic gold medalist who’s a big believer in its brand.

Burn Boot Camp announced last week a multiyear partnership with Missy Franklin as part of its Brand Champion program.

Franklin is a swimmer who’s won five Olympic gold medals, and she’s a mom — Burn’s target demographic. The boutique fitness franchise says it aims to “inspire, empower and transform the lives of women and their families.”

