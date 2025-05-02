38-year-old driver killed in fiery crash identified

CHARLOTTE — A 38-year-old driver who was killed in a fiery wreck over the weekend in southwest Charlotte has been identified, police said on Friday.

A Lexus was going west on Nations Ford Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday when it collided with a Nissan at the Westinghouse Boulevard intersection.

The Nissan caught on fire, and the driver, Jinqui Alexander Segura Vega, was trapped inside. Vega died at the scene, officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The Lexus, which was driven by a 16-year-old, had front-end damage, police said. That teen has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in connection with this case.

Investigators continue to look into the cause.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this crash is asked to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, Ext. 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers. The report number for this case is 20250426-1959-00.

No additional details have been made available.

