‘Burning smell’: Driver and dealer blame oil change business for engine trouble, business disagrees

CHARLOTTE — The story begins with a 2021 SUV.

Simira Caldwell says her fiancé took it for an oil change. She says a week and a half later, she was going to pick her daughter up from school when she noticed a problem with it.

“There was smoking and like a burning smell,” she said. “I’m very frustrated. This has [made] me very anxious.”

She says she pulled over and ended up having it towed to the dealership. “Basically, it’s turned everything upside down,” she said.

The dealer blamed the oil change and even put it in writing, twice. It wrote, “Oil filter seal was installed incorrect[ly] during previous oil change causing seal bracket to break and leak oil” and “oil drain plug stripped from previous oil change done elsewhere.”

Several drivers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they got an oil change and then had engine trouble. They went to different businesses for the service.

Valvoline did Caldwell’s oil change and disagrees with the dealer’s assessment.

Valvoline emailed Stoogenke that it watched “video footage” of Caldwell’s service and is “confident” it was done right. It went on to say it wasn’t able to “inspect” her SUV afterward, but that the dealer “shared a video” with Valvoline that suggests she or her fiancé “hit something” and that “caused the damage,” not the oil change. Plus, Valvoline implied that if it were to blame, Caldwell would have had car trouble sooner. It denied her claim.

“It’s left us in a bind and it’s no fault of our own,” she said. Caldwell needed her SUV so she paid for the repairs herself, which cost $2,106.

Valvoline’s full statement:

• We reviewed our video footage of the service provided and are confident the service was completed correctly.

• This claim was brought to our attention approximately one week after the service was completed.

• We were not able to inspect the vehicle, however the dealership shared a video in which it was evident (and stated by the dealership) that the fuel tank brace was bent badly, suggesting [Caldwell’s family] hit something with his vehicle, which ultimately caused the damage.

• The damages to the vehicle are inconsistent with what could have resulted from an oil change, however are consistent with significant impact to the vehicle.

We welcome the opportunity to discuss this in more detail with suggesting [Caldwell’s family]. “We regret suggesting [Caldwell’s family] had an issue with his vehicle. Our goal is to deliver quick, easy, trusted service and our video records indicate we delivered our services correctly. The damages claimed by the dealership are inconsistent with what could have resulted after an oil change.”

So what would a mechanic do if they needed an oil change and didn’t do it themselves? David Sheehan has worked on cars for decades. He and Stoogenke discussed five rules for getting your oil changed:

1. Go to the same shop each time. “You’re bringing business to them all the time,” Sheehan said.

2. Ask what oil they plan to use. The right answer is on the oil cap or in your manual.

3. You may not know enough to double-check the mechanic’s work. But there is something you can do: check the dipstick after the oil change. Make sure it’s not dry.

4. If you notice any new stains under your car when you park it in the days right after the oil change, it may mean you have a serious problem. “You need to go back, call them immediately. Do not drive it,” Sheehan said.

5. Some shops try to sell you on fast oil changes -- as in, five minutes -- which may be fine. But Sheehan, whose shop does not, is not a fan. “If you’re rushing any job, you make mistakes,” he said.

VIDEO: Homeowner says she needs new roof, insurer says no, just one shingle

Homeowner says she needs new roof, insurer says no, just one shingle

©2024 Cox Media Group