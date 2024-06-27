Drivers say they ended up with car trouble after Take 5 oil change or other maintenance

CHARLOTTE — Multiple drivers say they took their vehicles to Take 5 Oil Change for routine maintenance and ended up with mechanical issues.

Ben Brown has a 2020 Jeep. He says he took it to Take 5 for an oil change on May 1 and that a few hours later the SUV showed “low oil pressure shows up on the dash.”

“So I pulled over, opened up the oil reservoir, and smoke was coming out of it,” Brown said.

He says he called Take 5, which towed his Jeep back to the shop. He says the business gave him a paper, saying a part failed, but not why. Brown says the company promised to make things right, then said it had and that his SUV was ready for pickup.

“I jump in the Jeep, I drive down the road. I’m not a quarter mile away ... check engine light comes on,” he said.

Brown says he went back and that the shop agreed to take it to the dealership for repairs. He says the dealer told him the Jeep needed a whole new motor. He blames Take 5.

“I feel abused. I mean I have been put through it. The stress and anxiety and frustration,” he said.

Action 9 heard similar stories from other drivers. They say they took their vehicles to Take 5 and then had car trouble as well: “overheating,” “smoking,” “radiator” damage, “severe knocking,” “oil leaking,” and the list goes on.

One emailed that she needed a whole new engine which would cost $12,000.

As of last check, Take 5 has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau, which lists more than 300 complaints in a single year, many like the ones Action 9 received.

Individual drivers aren’t the only ones who have complained. The City of Jacksonville, Florida, released a report last year that says 45 law enforcement officers there complained about the business, saying it did “substandard” work on their patrol vehicles that often resulted in “additional repairs” that cost more money and took officers off the street.

The company that owns Take 5 -- Driven Brands -- is actually based in Charlotte. According to Channel 9′s news partners at the Business Journal, last year, Take 5′s CEO was the highest paid chief executive of all public companies headquartered here at $29 million in total compensation, more than the heads of Bank of America, Duke Energy, and Lowe’s.

Many of the drivers who contacted Action 9 said Take 5 did offer to pay for repairs, then gave them the runaround.

“I own a business. Mistakes happen. When I make a mistake, I pay to make it right. It’s that simple,” Brown said. “It was an honest mistake. I don’t think there was any ill intention. Make it right.”

The company emailed Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke:

“Customer satisfaction and quality service are of the utmost importance to Take 5. Our oil changes conform to vehicle manufacturers’ warranties and help ensure long engine life. Our services are backed by a 30-day or 1,000 mile warranty, subject to customers adhering to warranty conditions. Even in instances where warranties have expired or are voided by a customer, we make every effort to achieve a satisfactory outcome, as our goal is to provide all of our customers with an enjoyable and convenient experience.”

Here’s what to remember no matter where you take your car:

- If any mechanic damages your car, think of it like any car accident: whoever caused it should foot the bill.

- So ask the shop to pay for the damage.

- If it refuses, you can try using your insurance, depending on your policy.

- If that doesn’t work, you can always talk to a lawyer.

VIDEO: ‘I can’t drive this’: What to do if you buy a car that turns out to be stolen

‘I can’t drive this’: What to do if you buy a car that turns out to be stolen





©2024 Cox Media Group