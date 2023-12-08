Bus crashes into pillar, causes traffic delays at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — A bus crashed into a pillar at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, causing a traffic backup on Friday.

The crash involved several vehicles, according to the airport, but a viewer sent Channel 9 a photo showing an electric bus smashed into a pillar.

It happened on the lower level outside of the terminal just after noon Friday. It’s not clear what led to the crash at this time.

Two people were hurt, according to MEDIC, but their injuries weren’t serious.

The airport encouraged visitors to give themselves extra time if going to the airport on Friday.

