Bus-only lanes on Independence Boulevard opening on Monday, CATS says

CHARLOTTE — The bus-only lanes that have been sitting empty for years on Independence Boulevard will finally be put to use again next week.

The Charlotte Area Transit System announced Friday that the busway lanes in the middle of Independence will open on Monday, Aug. 26.

CATS express bus routes 40x, 46x, 52x, 64x, and 74x will be able to use the middle lane, which should speed up commute times for the bus along the Independence Boulevard routes. Route 52x will have a detour to enter and exit the busway at Albemarle Road.

The lanes have been unused ever since construction began years ago on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge to make room for the streetcar. A pier from the bridge ended up being built in the outbound lane, preventing bus access.

It cost about $1.37 million for a North Carolina Department of Transportation contract to fix that issue. Construction crews have been working on the entrance near Hawthorne Lane for months to get it ready for bus access.

CATS says you can use their app to help plan your trip.

