Bus passenger, 1 other hospitalized after car crashes into CATS bus

CHARLOTTE — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road and Fox Run Drive. A car hit the right side of bus 1013, CATS confirmed.

MEDIC said they took two people to the hospital. A CATS spokesperson told Channel 9 that one of the patients was on the bus when it was hit.

The bus has some damage. CMPD is investigating the crash.

Channel 9 asked what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: 3 hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says)

3 hurt in Uptown crash, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group