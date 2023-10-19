Business owners, developers back commuter rail through Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — An abandoned railroad track could bring new life through Camp North End.

Norfolk Southern recently proposed a transaction to build a commuter rail connecting Charlotte to Mooresville.

The “Red Line” would run directly through Camp North End. Developers and business owners say the line would offer direct access to the shops, offices and restaurants at the location and boost jobs.

“It would help this area but it would the city as a whole, just building out our transit network in Charlotte is just so important for the growth of our city and ensuring we can row in a responsible way,” said Tommy Mann, Camp North End’s development director.

The 76-acre historic industrial site was home to a Ford Motor factory almost 100 years ago. Now it houses hundreds of workers in a variety of industries, local coffee shops and more.

Co-founder of Hex Coffee Chandler Wrenn told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that Camp North End is a symbol of Charlotte’s creative and cultural growth.

“There’s this really cool special thing about getting off a train stop and just wandering around and exploring,” Wrenn said. “With great small businesses around the corner, I think it could be really impactful.”

He also hopes it would fill job openings and attract Charlotte’s youth.

“Southend or NoDa, these are really expensive areas and if they have access to be able to connect to those things then it gives them more of an opportunity to have that work,” Wrenn said.

Developers told Goetz they would do their part to work with the city in any way they could to support the Red Line.

