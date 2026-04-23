Busy northwest Charlotte intersection to close for roundabout construction

CHARLOTTE — A utility project tied to the construction of two roundabouts totaling nearly $7 million will close a busy intersection in northwest Charlotte.

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Starting 7 p.m. on Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m. Friday, Oakdale Road will close to install sewer and stormwater lines in preparation for building two roundabouts at the intersection of Miranda, Simpson, and Sunset roads.

Work will continue through Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday nights, Miranda Road will also close at the intersection. Detours will be in place for divers.

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