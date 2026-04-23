1 dead, 1 hurt in Concord shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of Hartsell Park off Sunderland Road SW.

One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officials said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Hartsell Park will remain closed for the rest of the evening while officers process the scene.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.

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