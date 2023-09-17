Cabarrus Co. hosts first 5K aimed at spreading awareness about suicide

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens gathered for a 5K run and walk in Cabarrus County on Saturday morning.

The event was hosted just outside the Gibson Mills Business Center in Concord.

A local non-profit, Big-E Life Changers, organized the 5K as a way to spread awareness about suicide prevention for the first time. In addition to the 5K, there was a balloon release.

Another reason behind the occasion was to create a support network for those impacted by mental illness.

“The message that we are trying to have is really just breaking the stigma and breaking the silence,” Melissa Dixon with Big-E Life Changers said, “bringing more awareness, support, and resources to individuals that are currently in need.”

Organizers also invited local mental health professionals to help emphasize the importance of their message.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘He was in pain’: Family whose son died by suicide shares his story to help other parents, children)

