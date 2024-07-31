Cabarrus County bridge named for deputy killed in 1972

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge in Cabarrus County now bears the name of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

Drivers will cross the Lieutenant Robert J. Eury Bridge on North Carolina Highway 24-27 over the Rocky River.

Lt. Eury was responding to a domestic violence situation in Midland in 1972. During a struggle, the suspect took Eury’s gun and killed him.

Eury’s daughter spoke of the last time she saw her dad.

“My dad said, ‘Sis, come here and give me a hug and a kiss, you never know when it will be the last time you ever see me.’ And it was,” she said.

Lt. Eury served the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years before his death.

