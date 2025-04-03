Rideshare services at Charlotte Douglas Airport relocate to upper-level inner lane

CHARLOTTE — Starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, rideshare services at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will relocate to the inner lane of the upper-level departures area.

The change, announced by Charlotte Douglas International Airport, aims to improve traffic flow and make better use of available curb space.

Drivers using personal vehicles will continue to use the outer lanes on both the upper and lower levels.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been addressing traffic congestion issues in various ways.

In late November, the airport opened three inner roadway lanes on the departure level to help alleviate congestion.

Additionally, in July, two skybridges were opened to connect the hourly parking deck to the terminal and the mezzanine in the lobby.

These skybridges provide an alternative route for passengers, potentially reducing traffic on the lower levels.

Charlotte Douglas is the seventh busiest airport in the world, with over 58.8 million passengers traveling through last year.

The airport serves as a major hub for American Airlines, which operates about 90% of the flights.

VIDEO: Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

©2025 Cox Media Group