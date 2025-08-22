Cabarrus County commissioners seek stability after firing county manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The chairman for Cabarrus County commissioners said they’re working to restore stability to the county manager position.

Chair Jeff Jones made those comments Thursday, days after commissioners voted to fire Sean Newton with cause.

Newton only served as county manager for four months.

Jones wrote in a statement, “Many of you care deeply about the leadership of our county, and that passion is a strength. But speculation and rumors online only fuel division and uncertainty.”

