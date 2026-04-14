International officials tour Queen City sites ahead of 2027 Military World Games

CHARLOTTE — International officials toured sites around Charlotte Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Military World Games.

The event is expected to bring more than 10,000 athletes from over 140 counties to the Carolinas for events, like taekwondo, archery and soccer.

Roberto Recchia, from Brussels, was one of the more than two dozen people surveying sites around the Queen City for the games.

“This is the perfect place,” Recchia told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “Especially in this moment, we need this kind of event to bring people together.”

Jeremiah Shirk, one of the organizers behind the 2027 Military World Games, said the work is just getting started.

“We’re just now getting the foundational pieces in place to get that started,” Shirk said. “Part of the work is having the civism, leadership and the respective presidents of the international federations here from each of the sports to check out the world class venues in the Carolinas.”

Leaders say the games are about more than just competition — it’s a show of unity.

“The friendship of sport, to bring military people to compete on the sports field instead of on the battlefield,” Recchia said.

This marks the first time the Military World Games will be held in the United States, and Charlotte will play a major role.

“I experienced very warm hospitality,” Recchia added. “I can feel the friendship of the people here.”

More than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete in events ranging from traditional Olympic sports to military-specific competitions.

“We’re going to partner together to make the Military Games excellent,” Shirk said.

Tuesday’s visit marks a major step in the planning process, as organizers continue preparing for the event.

The 2027 Military World Summer Games will be the eighth time they’ve been held since 1995. The games are scheduled to start on June 25 of next year and run through July 4.

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