Cabarrus County EMS Chief recognized as local hero at state-wide conference

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A local EMS director was recognized as a local hero at a state-wide conference on Thursday.

Jimmy Lentz, the EMS director for Cabarrus County, was recognized as a local hero at the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ 118th annual conference in Pitt County on Thursday.

Lentz was honored during the First Night Celebration of the three-day conference, where he was recognized alongside other community leaders from across North Carolina as part of the NCACC’s Heroic Hands Initiative.

“You are the model of a loyal public servant, and your community is truly fortunate to benefit from your service, commitment, and care,” said Tare Davis, NCACC President and Warren County Commissioner, in a letter recognizing Lentz’s contributions.

The Heroic Hands Initiative was established earlier this year to highlight individuals who contribute to their communities through essential but often overlooked public service roles.

Lentz has dedicated 35 years to serving Cabarrus County in various capacities within EMS, beginning as a part-time EMT in 1989.

Over the years, he has held positions such as crew chief, field training officer, relief supervisor, tactical medic, SWAT medic, and ATV medic.

In 2013, Lentz was named EMS assistant director and was promoted to director in 2018.

As part of his recognition, Lentz will be featured in a commemorative book created by the NCACC, showcasing public service heroes from North Carolina.

