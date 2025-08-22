Charlotte’s appeal drives population growth, with 157 new residents daily

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte region experienced a significant population increase, gaining 57,300 residents through migration between July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, according to a new analysis by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

This growth translates to an average of 157 people moving to the region each day, highlighting Charlotte’s appeal as a thriving metropolitan area. The U.S. Census data confirms that every county in the Charlotte Region posted positive population gains during this period.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metropolitan statistical area (MSA) ranked ninth nationwide in terms of net numeric migration from 2020 to 2024.

This performance places Charlotte ahead of major cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, Raleigh, and Minneapolis, CRBA officials said.

The consistent influx of new residents underscores the region’s growing reputation as a dynamic and attractive place to live and work. The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s analysis reflects the area’s competitive edge in attracting new residents compared to other major markets.

With its continued population growth, the Charlotte region is poised to maintain its status as a leading destination for migration in the United States.

