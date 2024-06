RALEIGH — Carlos Sosa Rodriguez from Kannapolis purchased a $1 Cash 5 ticket and ended up winning a $100,000 prize on Sunday, N.C. Education Lottery officials stated on Friday.

He bought the winning ticket from Han-Dee Hugo’s on South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

Sosa Rodriguez claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Friday and after taxes, he got $71,502.

The odds of winning are 1 in 962,598.

