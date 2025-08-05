Cabarrus County schools gear up for new year with new student information system

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County students will be back in the classroom in less than a week.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand spoke with community members at the district’s back-to-school convocation about the changes coming this year and how parents and students can prepare for them.

Both district teachers and administrators say they’re ready for the new school year, and they’re ready to face new challenges head on.

One of those challenges the district is facing is the rollout of the new PowerSchool replacement called Infinite Campus.

The district’s superintendent, John Kopicki, says they have been working behind the scenes to make sure it will be ready for day one.

“I’m sure we will have some hiccups along the way, but I have full confidence in the people who work in this system to make sure we’re OK,” Kopicki told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

Kopicki says most students should be able to access their schedules already, but if you can’t it should be there by the first day of school.

Brand also asked if the district has had to make any changes due to cuts in federal funding.

“Our county has been very supportive of our school system, passing one of the biggest increases locally in years,” Kopicki said. “Federally speaking right now we’re ok, but its something we keep a close eye on to make sure that were funding all of our programs.”

For those in the classroom, like kindergarten teacher Summer Espinosa, they say learning will get done regardless of anything that pops up outside the classroom.

“Teaching so far has been such a gift and such an honor,” Espinosa said. “I get to live out my dream. Ever since I was 5, I always wanted to be a teacher.”

The superintendent says those teachers are their greatest resource.

“I think their example just speaks highly of what a great school system Cabarrus County is,” Kopicki said.

The first day of school for Cabarrus County is scheduled for Monday.

Channel 9 is working to make sure students have what they need for school. Our 29th annual School Tools Drive is underway in partnership with Classroom Central.

You can help by dropping off new school supplies at local Ashley stores, ER services, and Charlotte fire stations.

For a full list of locations, visit the 9 School Tools website.

VIDEO: Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

©2025 Cox Media Group