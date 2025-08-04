Growth drives new Fort Mill school as concerns loom over nearby plant

FORT MILL, S.C. — Hundreds of students entered the doors of a brand new school in Fort Mill and were greeted with smiling faces and pom poms.

But some parents have concerns about the school’s location.

Channel 9’s Tina Terry was there as doors opened at Flint Hill Elementary and hundreds of students entered for their first day.

“Well, any first day is very special, but this is our very first first day... the most special,” said Principal Michelle Gritz. “We want to bring the energy.”

Gritz has been with Fort Mill Schools for nearly three decades.

“I started my career as a second-grade teacher 28 years ago,” she said. “Then it became too big. I moved to Springfield Elementary.”

She said she has seen growth at every elementary school, and this one already has about 825 students.

Leaders told Terry that growth in the Fort Mill area prompted the need for the new school. And it is filling up quickly, with enrollment expected to increase by the end of the week.

“We have a capacity of 1200,” Gritz said. “We have some growth. We are the biggest school in Fort Mill.”

The building is 145,000 square feet of modern classrooms, equipment, and furniture.

Next door, a middle school is being built, with the goal of opening next year. And plans are underway for an early childhood education facility.

Spokesperson Joe Burke told Terry that leaders are always looking ahead.

“We have a 10-year facility plan that gets updated on the regular, that tracks where we’re at for our growth,” Burke said.

But some parents told Terry they’re not so happy with the new schools.

The facilities are located only yards away from a controversial solar manufacturing plant, Silfab.

One Fort Mill parent said he was so concerned about chemicals from the plant that he moved.

“Not wanting to have to move mid-year, not knowing when Silfab would open,” Brandon Langford said. “We knew it was in the best interest to have a safe place for our son where he was gonna be safe away from this facility.”

A third-party company is conducting an environmental impact study. And community leaders said they are ready to implement any recommendations that come from the study.

