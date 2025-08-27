Cabarrus County to settle lawsuit with fired manager over unpaid compensation

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County will settle a lawsuit with its former county manager, according to The Charlotte Observer.

In March, former county manager Mike Downs sued for $488,000 in unpaid compensation after he was fired in January.

The lawsuit alleged that he was entitled to 18 months of his salary as severance, along with a quarterly bonus. Downs’ attorney, Mark Stafford, argued that the county breached Downs’ employment contract by not paying the severance on time, which was supposed to be settled by January 31.

The decision to settle was made to avoid going to court, with the county agreeing to resolve the matter outside of a legal battle, the Observer reported.

Details of the settlement have not yet been released.

