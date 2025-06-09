Cabarrus County Sheriff warns residents about bail bond scam

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting the families of individuals in North Carolina detention centers.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Bail Bond Regulatory Division said the scam consists of someone claiming to be a bail bondsman or law enforcement officer contacting a family member and claiming their relative has been arrested and their bond has been set.

The scammer offers to help secure the person’s release for a portion of the bond. They will ask for payments through Chime, Apple Pay, or even Bitcoin ATMs.

The sheriff’s office asks residents not to send payments, not to share personal information, to hang up and verify any claims with the detention center, and to document the call.

They ask that anyone who receives one of these calls contact the sheriff’s office at 704-920-3119.

WATCH: New tools to help prevent childhood hot car deaths

New tools to help prevent childhood hot car deaths

©2025 Cox Media Group