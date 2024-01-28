Cabarrus Health Alliances shares tips to stay health amid uptick of ‘stomach bug’ cases

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Health Officials are asking residents to be extra careful after an increase in calls and concerns related to gastrointestinal (GI) illness or ‘stomach bugs’.

For many people, it’s easy to recover from these types of bugs. But children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised are at risk for more serious problems. Officials say people should not visit long-term care facilities when sick.

Dr. Easterday is the Medical Director at Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA). He says the county saw a spike in GI illness cases last year around March. This year, they are trying to prepare residents properly and avoid the high numbers.

“In 2023, we saw the highest level of GI illness and norovirus during March, so we are asking our community to help us stay ahead of illness this year,” Easterday said. “Most people will not need medical care and will not be tested for norovirus, but we assume that is what most people have if they are vomiting, have diarrhea, or have nausea at this time of year.”

CHA says there are easy ways for everyone to stay healthy during this time of the year:

Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.

Stay home for 48 hours after symptoms subside.

Contact a doctor if you’re sick and your symptoms aren’t improving.

Businesses with public spaces should prioritize disinfecting and routine cleaning of high-touch surfaces to help stop the spread of germs.

Employees should stay home from work if they’re experiencing GI symptoms and shouldn’t return to work until 48 hours after their symptoms are gone.

For more information about the Cabarrus Health Alliance, click here.

