Over two hundred people sick after eating at Raleigh restaurant, possible norovirus outbreak

RALEIGH — Hundreds got sick after eating at Sushi Nine in Raleigh - possibly with norovirus, our partners at WTVD report.

Two hundred forty-one people said they got sick after eating at the restaurant. Each person ate at Sushi Nine between November 28 and December 5.

WTVD said health officials talked to 170 customers and requested stool samples to confirm if the illness was norovirus. Only three people said yes but they all came back positive.

The virus is highly contagious causing people to become sick shortly after being in contact with a person, food, or a surface that has been contaminated or infected.

The first person reported being sick to Wake County on December 1, WTVD said.

Sushi Nine closed the restaurant voluntarily on December 5 to deep clean. The restaurant reopened three days later.

WTVD reports that Wake County is continually investigating to identify all the sources of exposure. According to officials, customers ate several different items on the menu therefore it is unclear what food led to the outbreak.

No one else has reported getting sick since the restaurant reopened, WTVD said.

People who visited Sushi Nine between November 28 and December 5 and got sick should call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the following are symptoms of norovirus:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Nausea

Headache

Fever

Body aches

Dehydration

Ways to avoid getting the virus and others like it include:

Wash your hands with soap and water often for 20 seconds or more. Hand sanitizer is not very affect when it comes to norovirus.

Wash fruits and vegetables well and thoroughly cook shellfish and oysters.

Regularly clean and sanitize your kitchen and other surfaces, especially if an individual has been sick.

Try not to make or handle food when ill. After your symptoms go away, wait two days before giving others healthcare or preparing food.

Immediately wash clothes or other items if someone is sick and uses them.

To learn more about norovirus, click here.

