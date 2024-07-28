Cafe opens safe play space in northwest Charlotte

Charlotte — Families can work or relax just feet from their child’s play space at a new cafe in Highland Creek.

The Grow Cafe is now open at 5324 Docia Crossing Rd. Suite B, in northwest Charlotte.

The owners describe it as an interactive play area for young children with a relaxing atmosphere for parents.

“Families are able to come in here, grab coffee, allow their children to play. They can always have eyes on children so they know that they’re safe,” said co-owner Stacy Baker. Baker said she wants Grow Cafe to be a fun, educational environment for the entire family.

Grow Cafe plans to expand to cater to older children in the fall.

VIDEO: Local cafe supports individuals with intellectual disabilities

Local cafe supports individuals with intellectual disabilities





©2024 Cox Media Group