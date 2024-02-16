Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks NCAA women's career scoring record

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has broken the NCAA women’s career scoring record, the Associated Press reported.

Clark made a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.

She went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527.

She wasted no time, making her first three shots — a layup and two 3s — and scoring Iowa’s first eight points.

The record-breaker was a 3 off the dribble on the left wing near the Mediacom Court logo with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

Clark’s next target is the all-time major women’s college scoring record of 3,649 points by Kansas star Lynette Woodard from 1977-81.

©2024 Cox Media Group