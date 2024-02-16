Local

Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks NCAA women's career scoring record

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Michigan Iowa Basketball Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) heads to the bench for a timeout after breaking the NCAA women's career scoring record during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) (Matthew Putney/AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has broken the NCAA women’s career scoring record, the Associated Press reported.

Clark made a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.

She went into the game needing eight points to pass Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527.

She wasted no time, making her first three shots — a layup and two 3s — and scoring Iowa’s first eight points.

The record-breaker was a 3 off the dribble on the left wing near the Mediacom Court logo with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

Clark’s next target is the all-time major women’s college scoring record of 3,649 points by Kansas star Lynette Woodard from 1977-81.

