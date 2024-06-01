Caldwell County breaks ground on new EMS base

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — City leaders in Caldwell County broke ground today on a new EMS base and training facility.

“This is a historic day for Caldwell County,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Church. “We have been trying to put a base in this community for years, and today, we finally broke ground.”

Cajah’s Mountain Town Council and County Commissioners said they have worked for 17 years to build the base in their area.

It will be located on Connelly Springs Road, along one of the most heavily traveled roads in the state. Once the base opens, EMS personnel will be housed within minutes of one of the busiest areas in the county.

“There’s never been a question of having a base here,” said Commissioner Donnie Potter. “The question has been when can we put it here, and it wouldn’t be here now if it weren’t for the town.”

Atriax Group, the designer and builder for the project, said the $4.58 million project will be complete by July 2024.

“We’re a veteran-owned company, with many of us having served in uniform as well as having our adult children also serving in uniform. We likewise honor those who serve in the uniform of our nation’s and communities’ first responders,” said George Auten, Atriax Group CEO. “We equally honor them, which makes this mission especially important to us. These daily heroes deserve the best in operational, training, and standby facilities. We are honored to play a role in providing this facility to the Caldwell County and Cajah’s Mountain communities.”

Once completed, the base and training facility will feature three double bays to hold six emergency vehicles, an EMS training bay to house the shell of an ambulance, a classroom, a simulated emergency department, as well as offices and additional training space.

VIDEO: ‘It hurts’: EMS volunteers struggling to keep doors open after county doesn’t extend contract

‘It hurts’: EMS volunteers struggling to keep doors open after county doesn’t extend contract

©2024 Cox Media Group