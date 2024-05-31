GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — After serving in Stanley for more than six decades, a rescue squad is fighting to keep their doors open.

Earlier this week, Stanley and Ranlo Rescue Services volunteers learned that Gaston County Emergency Medical Services will not be extending their contracts with either service.

Stanley rescue workers are urging the county commissioners to overrule the county EMS director.

According to the director, volunteer public service organizations across the United States are having difficulty keeping people, while members of Stanley Rescue agree that lower numbers haven’t stopped them from keeping the ambulance going.

Now, without the $436,000 contract with GEMS, the squad will have to stop services to residents in Stanley and northeastern Gaston County; they just don’t have enough donations to keep their team of more than 15 on board.

‘It hurts’: EMS volunteers struggling to keep doors open after county doesn’t extend contract (Courtesy of: Stanley County Rescue Squad)

Capt. Colin Withers has a strong connection to Stanley Rescue; his father began this squad about 65 years ago.

“The personal connection will just be lost,” Withers said.

Greg Browning, a volunteer, says he’s dedicated such a large portion of his life to this service. Losing it so quickly just hurts.

Both men agree that the rescue truly embodies neighbors helping neighbors.

“We run these calls. We know these people personally,” Browning said, “It shows that your community is here for you.”

Gaston County EMS director, Mark Lamphier, said volunteers provide great services, but over the past few years, their numbers have dwindled dramatically.

“Unfortunately, volunteerism, especially in public safety, has decreased to the point where we need to provide the service on a different basis,” Lamphier said.

He said GEMS will take over coverage in that area.

Withers is currently working on making a case with county commissioners and has a meeting with a few members in the next couple of weeks.

During their meeting, he plans to show them how Stanley Rescue has met every county requirement and that the county should continue funding them.

“We simply want the Gaston County Commissioners to vote on this,” Withers said.

Lamphier says GEMS will be able to respond to calls at least as quickly as Stanley Rescue.

VIDEO: Cooper signs disaster declaration for Gaston County area after tornadoes

Cooper signs disaster declaration for Gaston County area after tornadoes

©2024 Cox Media Group