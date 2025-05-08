Channel 9 joins undercover investigation to catch online predators targeting children

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Online predators are targeting children every day in the United States -- Channel 9 got an inside look with an undercover operation to find these predators, and it turned out that we didn’t have to go far to find adults accused of soliciting children online.

Our team followed Cabarrus County deputies as they tracked down and arrested the accused predators. Now, nine men are under arrest.

The evidence collected in these cases paints a scary picture of the “what-ifs” that could happen to victims. Investigators found guns, drugs, condoms, and treats or gifts for the child that these men thought they were meeting.

It’s work that can be disgusting at times, but every arrest means one less predator.

