Caldwell County couple arrested for string of break-ins and thefts

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin Bean announced the arrest of Dusty Ray Whisenant and Nikki Rae Whisenant in connection with a series of residential break-ins across the county.

The couple, both 37 and from the Patterson community, were apprehended on Sunday and face multiple charges, including breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle

Caldwell County break-ins From left: Dusty Ray Whisenant, Nikki Rae Whisenant (CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

“Our deputies and detectives worked tirelessly to connect these cases and bring those responsible to justice,” said Sheriff Bean.

The investigation began in late September following a reported break-in in the Blue Creek community.

It later expanded to include incidents on Flemings Chapel Church Road in the Gamewell community, Pigtail Road in Patterson, and Roby Martin Road in Lenoir.

Detectives believe the Whisenants used a vehicle stolen from Buncombe County to commit several of the crimes.

At the time of the offenses, Mr. Whisenant was on parole and has been additionally charged with a parole violation, for which he received no bond. Mrs. Whisenant is being held under secured bonds totaling more than $80,000.

VIDEO: Caldwell County man sentenced to 16 years for child sexual assault

Caldwell County man sentenced to 16 years for child sexual assault

.