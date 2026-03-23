Caldwell County man identified in fatal self-defense shooting

MORGANTON, N.C. — The victim who died in a shooting that was ruled self-defense earlier this month has been identified.

The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case earlier and ruled the shooting to be self-defense. The victim in this case is Michael Sincko, III, 52, of Caldwell County, who was shot on the afternoon of March 1 at a home on Brown Mountain Beach Road in Morganton.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is working in coordination with the Burke County District Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.

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