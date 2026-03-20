District Attorney rules self-defense in Burke County shooting

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The district attorney in Burke County decided that no charges would be filed in connection with a deadly shooting outside a home north of Morganton.

Sheriff deputies were called to the home along Brown Mountain Road earlier this month after reports of a man being shot and killed.

District Attorney Scott Reilly reviewed the case and believed the shooting was a case of self-defense.

Investigators did not release the name of the man killed or whether the homeowner was involved in that shooting.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting under investigation in Burke County

Deadly shooting under investigation in Burke County

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