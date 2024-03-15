Local

Caldwell County man predicts a big win then uncovers $500,000 prize

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Double Diamond Cashword (NC EDUCATION LOTTERY)

RALEIGH — James Brown, of, Lenoir recently told a store clerk he felt a big win coming and weeks later, he won $500,000 off a $10 scratch-off, the N.C. Education Lottery announced Friday.

“I told her, ‘One of these days, I’m going to win that big prize,’” Brown recalled. “Two weeks later, I did.”

Brown bought his lucky $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket from the Shop And Save on Morganton Boulevard Southwest in Lenoir.

“I just thought, ‘I can’t believe I won that much money,’” Brown said.

He called his wife right away to tell her the good news.

“I told her I won, and she said, ‘No, you didn’t,’” Brown laughed.

He took home $357,503 after taxes.

“It came at the right time,” he said.

Brown plans to use the winnings to renovate his house.

A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped Caldwell County build the new Granite Falls Middle School, lottery officials said.

