Caldwell County man sentenced for child sex crimes

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been sentenced to 15 to 23 years in prison after being convicted on multiple child sexual assault charges, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kevin Bean announced that Irene Flores, 60, was convicted this week in Caldwell County Superior Court of statutory rape, incest, statutory sexual offence, and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation began in May 2024 and was led by investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Flores was sentenced to 15 to 23 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Upon completing his prison sentence, he will face deportation proceedings.

Irene Flores

Sheriff Bean thanked the Robins Nest Child Advocacy Center and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance throughout the investigation and prosecution.

“While today’s conviction brings justice, we recognize that for victims of child sexual abuse, the healing process can take years and, for some, a lifetime,” Bean said. “No sentence can erase the trauma they have endured, but we hope this outcome provides a measure of closure and reassurance that those who prey on children will be held accountable.”

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