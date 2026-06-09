Tennis pro at Lake Norman sports club arrested on child sex charges

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A tennis pro at a private sports club in Lake Norman is charged with child sex crimes.

Stephen Kerlew, 64, is in custody under no bond. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Friday on charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child who is 15 or younger.

Kerlew previously worked at Westport Swim & Tennis Club in Denver, the Charlotte Observer reported.

An email sent out by the club said Kerlew has been removed from his position and will not return in any capacity.

Channel 9 is asking the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office if any of the accusers were students of Kerlew.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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