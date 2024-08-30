Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones retires

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones has announced his retirement after many years in law enforcement.

He leaves behind a legacy of high training standards, as well as making education a priority for his deputies and staff.

“I always knew training was essential, and it has been one of my top priorities,” said Sheriff Jones. “These guys cannot get enough training, and although I’m retiring, I’m going to continue making sure you get trained and trained well.”

Before becoming the sheriff, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration, both from Appalachian State University. He completed North Carolina’s Sheriff’s Leadership School from both UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University, as well as the FBI National Academy and the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville.

“Sheriff Jones understands that a well-trained and knowledgeable workforce is essential for effective law enforcement and community service,” said Caldwell County Board of Commissioners Chairman Randy Church. “His diversified and relevant knowledge has enabled him to tackle complex challenges with innovative problem-solving skills, always seeking cooperative solutions that benefit the entire community.”

Jones has served as the chair of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission since 202 and is an active member of the NC Sheriff’s Association. He also uses his time to teach and expand basic law enforcement programs at Appalachian State University, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, and Wilkes Community College.

“Sheriff Jones has been a stellar part of our community and has always taken care of the residents in Caldwell County,” said Commissioner Church.

Sheriff Jones joined the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and served as Chief Deputy for four years. Prior to his work at the sheriff’s office, Jones served with the Lenoir Police Department from 1988 until 2003.

“It’s been hard, but it’s been a very rewarding career. The Good Lord Above has blessed me because there’s no way I could have made it without Him and my family,” said Sheriff Jones.

