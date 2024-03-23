Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office unveils new patrol car design

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time in 20 years, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has a new design for its patrol cars.

Now cars entering the fleet will be black with yellow lettering.

As white cars age out of the fleet, they will be replaced by black cars with the new design, according to the sheriff’s office.

The department said it typically replaces six to eight cars annually, so it could take a number of years for the entire fleet to have the new design.

“Right now, we have one car with the new design on the road,” said Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones. “And it’s turning heads. We anticipate having at least five more black cars on the road this year.”

VIDEO: North Carolina Highway Patrol to use new technology to track calls for service

North Carolina Highway Patrol to use new technology to track calls for service

©2024 Cox Media Group