Caldwell fire destroys building, 5 cars

CALDWELL, N.C. — Firefighters in Caldwell County are fighting a garage fire in the downtown Granite Falls area.

The garage has been heavily damaged. Investigators told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the building is a total loss.

Investigators said they believe the fire started from a leaking propane tank.

Five cars inside the garage were destroyed, according to officials.

Two people lived in the back of the building, Faherty was told, but neither were injured.

No further information has been provided at this time.

