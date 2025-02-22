Two-alarm fire in Uptown causes road closure

CHARLOTTE — Several Charlotte Fire Department units responded to a fire in Uptown on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the call at the 500 block of S Church Street with two alarms triggered around 2 p.m. Ladders were seen leaning against the Museum Tower high rise around level eight.

Several floors were filled with smoke, officials said.

The fire was controlled in 51 minutes and no civilians or firefighters were injured, according to the fire department.

CFD Deputy Chief of Operations Peter Skeris told Channel 9 that the fire originated at a dumpster below a trash chute on level 8 of the building. The fire was contained and the building was ventilated by 2:53 p.m., he said.

MEDIC also responded to the fire. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has closed the road on the 500 block of South Church Street for fire investigation.

Some residents told Channel 9 they were ordered to evacuate. They said they didn’t know what was happening but they saw fire alarm lights.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire. No further information has been provided at this time.

