Cameras catch thief who targeted firefighters’ cars during wildfires, investigators say

MORGANTON, N.C. — Investigators say a thief who was seen on video breaking into cars at a Morganton dealership is also suspected of stealing from firefighters while they were out battling wildfires.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned investigators used the surveillance video to link David Dawson to multiple crime scenes. Police say the thefts include fire gear taken from the forest service staying at a local motel.

Morganton Public Safety officers scrambled to get to Everett Chevrolet after they got wind of the break-in. When they got there, they found that Dawson had also taken equipment from wildland firefighters, stole from a local restaurant, and broke into a storage shed at the Rosa de Saron church.

Police say they’ve recovered some of the stolen items, including the fire gear.

About 20 miles away, firefighters from across the country are working to contain the 1,300-acre wildfire north of Marion. Darby Woody is one of the people staying at the motel and saw police respond shortly after midnight.

“It’s crazy, people working hard to help people and someone comes along and breaks into their vehicle,” Woody told Faherty.

Police say Dawson was wanted on outstanding warrants for other break-ins around the Morganton area. The church estimates he stole nearly $3,000 worth of tools just hours after their Easter service.

“Can you forgive? I forgive for real, because we are Christians with our church and Jesus Christ. We forgive, but the law is gonna catch up,” said Chris Balerio, a church member at Rosa de Saron.

Police told Faherty they’re doing an inventory of all of the stolen items and working to get them all back to the victims in the case.

