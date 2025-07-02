Local teens learn business and leadership skills at Rock Hill summer camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A summer camp in Rock Hill is providing local teens with opportunities to learn trades, business, and leadership skills, aiming to guide them away from crime.

“We want to make sure we give them guidance that the street is not always positive for them,” said Tyresha Jackson, the Outreach Coordinator and Camp Site Director.

The camp is located near the Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center, close to where 17-year-old Zy-derec Massey was recently shot and killed on Finley Road.

York County Sheriff Tony Breeden, one of the camp’s speakers, emphasized the importance of planting seeds for future growth, saying, “You might not have that harvest at the moment, but you just plant the seed.”

The camp will also welcome young people who are looking to leave gangs, providing them with a supportive environment to make positive changes.

Jackson expressed her sorrow over the recent violence, noting the impact on the community and her personal connection as a mother.

Twelve-year-old camper Victoria Carelock shared her experience with peer pressure, stating, “I’ve actually had peer pressure, and I’ve learned to say the word no.”

With seats still available, the camp continues to offer a beacon of hope and opportunity for local youth, aiming to steer them towards a brighter future.

