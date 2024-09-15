Camp North End to add skate shop

CHARLOTTE — Local skateboarding staple Armada Skate Shop has its eye on Camp North End.

Owner Patrick Carroll has inked a deal to add a brick-and-mortar location there this fall. Expect that shop to offer everything from skateboards and longboards to roller skates. It also will have shoes, clothing and accessories as well as hardware. The shop will feature both popular brands with exclusive, in-house items.

Armada Skate plans to host board-painting workshops led by local artists. Events for kids will help inspire the next generation of skaters while fostering a sense of community.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(VIDEO: New Belmont skate park aims to protect future skaters after several tragedies more than a decade ago)

New Belmont skate park aims to protect future skaters after several tragedies more than a decade ago





©2024 Cox Media Group