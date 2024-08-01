Camp North End restaurant to close

CHARLOTTE — A restaurant in Camp North End will be shutting down after this weekend.

Bleu Barn announced that it will be closing its window on August 4.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the restaurant said the past year has been really hard on small businesses, and they were not the exception.

They encouraged residents to stop by one last time before they officially closed their doors.

Bleu Barn originally started as a food truck in 2014 before eventually expanding.

